Tue September 12, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 12, 2017

Two minors among six killed in Karachi road accident

KARACHI: A deadly road crash occurred at Malir Link Road near Gulshan-e-Hadeed area where a recklessly driven truck hit a passenger van, killing six, injuring four others in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police and rescue officials two children among six were killed in a truck van collision at the metropolis' Malir Link Road.

The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities, rescue officers added.

 

