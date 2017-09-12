Two minors among six killed in Karachi road accident

Print Story
KARACHI: A deadly road crash occurred at Malir Link Road near Gulshan-e-Hadeed area where a recklessly driven truck hit a passenger van, killing six, injuring four others in the wee hours of Tuesday.
According to police and rescue officials two children among six were killed in a truck van collision at the metropolis' Malir Link Road.
The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities, rescue officers added.
