Mon September 11, 2017
World

AFP
September 12, 2017

"Ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims underway in Myanmar: UN
OIC urges Myanmar govt to stop excesses against Rohingyas

ASTANA: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday urged the Myanmar government to...

White House says ´deeply troubled´ by Rohingya crisis

WASHINGTON: The White House condemned Monday an upsurge in violence in Myanmar that has sent 300,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to neighboring Bangladesh, saying it was "deeply troubled" by attacks on both sides.

"The United States is deeply troubled by the ongoing crisis in Burma," said Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, condemning attacks on Burmese military positions and subsequent spasm of deadly ethnically tinged violence.

"At least 300,000 people have fled their homes in the wake of attacks on (a) Burmese security post on August 25," without directly accusing the Burmese military of carrying out a crackdown.

We "reiterate our condemnation of those attacks and ensuing violence."

The Trump White House had been facing questions about its silence in the face of a crisis that a UN envoy has called a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing." 

