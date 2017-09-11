Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 12, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mexico quake toll rises to 96

Mexico quake toll rises to 96

MEXICO CITY: Authorities recovered more bodies Monday from the rubble of the Mexico´s huge earthquake, bringing the death toll to 96 as the president prepares to visit the worst-hit region, his office said.

The latest deaths were reported in the southern state of Oaxaca, which bore the brunt of Thursday´s quake and which President Enrique Pena Nieto was expected to visit on Monday.

Mexican authorities gave a toll of 90 on Sunday.

Pena Nieto´s spokesman said the president would supervise the delivery of food aid and blankets during his trip, but did not specify where.

The defense and navy ministries had organized an airlift to Oaxaca and neighboring Chiapas and were bringing in heavy machinery to remove rubble, presidency spokesman Eduardo Sanchez told Televisa.

He acknowledge that the distribution of food and shelter is complicated as both regions are mountainous and the worst-hit areas were "very difficult to reach."

Oaxaca´s governor Alejandro Murat said at least 12,000 homes were damaged in his state, and called on those affected to make their own way to shelters because it was proving impossible to distribute aid house by house.

Mexican seismological authorities measured the quake at 8.2, making it a magnitude greater than the 8.1 quake that killed 10,000 people in Mexico City in 1985.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

18 dead in attack on convoy in Egypt´s Sinai: sources

18 dead in attack on convoy in Egypt´s Sinai: sources
White House observes minute of silence for 9/11 victims

White House observes minute of silence for 9/11 victims
UN Security Council sets vote on N.Korea sanctions

UN Security Council sets vote on N.Korea sanctions
Irma pounds central Florida, leaves trail of destruction

Irma pounds central Florida, leaves trail of destruction
Load More load more