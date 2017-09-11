Pakistan young team to go all out to beat World-XI: Sarfraz

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad has said his young team will exhibit all-round performance to beat World-XI in the three match Independence Cup series, commencing here from Tuesday (Sept 12) at the Gaddafi Stadium.

"We are well prepared for this series as we had a useful training camp and I am expecting a lot from my team to put up a decent show to beat experienced World-XI, which is a mixture of world's best players," he told the media at a news conference on the eve of the first T20 International on Monday.

Prior to the press conference, Sarfraz along with the South African World-XI Captain Faf du Plessis, unveiled the Independence Cup trophy.

Sarfraz expressed his resolve to inspire the team to success in the series and ruled out dependence on any particular player or department of the team.

"We have to excel in all three departments of the game, the batting, bowling and the fielding and we are not going to depend on any particular department of the game or any player," he said adding "All-round performance on part of the players will be the key to success.

" Pakistan cricket captain said the team which plays better in the T20 deserves a win and expressed the determination to beat the World-XI.

To a question, he said that the World-XI is a blend of top class cricketers of different countries and definitely it is going to give tough fight to the home side.

"We are under load of responsibility as we are the winners of the Champions Trophy and we have to show consistency to maintain the flow of our recent success," said the wicketkeeper batsman.

To a question, he said definitely the team would be missing the absence of pacer Muhammad Amir.

"As I said before we will not be relying on any player and that is why we have already included medium pacer Sohail Khan in our squad to have choice for the replacement of Amir," he said adding "We have Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees and other pace bowler to add fire to our pace battery.

" Answering a question, he said the ten players of the Pakistan squad would be first time playing in their own country and in front of home crowd and it is an ideal opportunity for them to showcase their talent to establish their status as quality players.

Sarfraz said it is joyful and memorable occasion that international cricket has returned to Pakistan and this series will be long remembered in Pakistan cricket history.

"We are all delighted to see the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan and we look forward to the success of this series to further build on its success by motivating the other teams to visit Pakistan," said Pakistan captain.

He expressed his gratitude to the World-XI and the respective cricket boards of the team players for allowing them to visit Pakistan.

"We are also thankful to the ICC and the PCB for arranging the tour of World XI which will mark the return of international cricket to Pakistan,"he said.

To a question he said it would have been more joyous if the Indian players were in the World XI adding but he does not know the policy of the Indian Board in this regard.

"I am confident one day Indian team will be visiting Pakistan to play cricket with us," he said.

When asked about his favourite players in the World XI, he said he likes the South African Hashim Alma the most.

He said the series against World-XI is important in many aspects to show the world that Pakistan cricket is at rise and Pak team is maintaining its world ranking and players are learning the finer points of the game while facing players from seven countries of the world who have been drawn in the World XI.

To a question he said he wants to see the resumption of international cricket in his home town Karachi and Pakistan Cricket Board was working in this direction.

"Hopefully Pakistan Super League matches will be organised there and then step by step we will be able to bring international cricket to Karachi and other parts of the country," he asserted.