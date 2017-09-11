Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

White House observes minute of silence for 9/11 victims

White House observes minute of silence for 9/11 victims

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump observed a moment of silence Monday at a White House ceremony marking the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The observance, along with another at Ground Zero in New York, was held at 8:46 am (1246 GMT), the moment the World Trade Center in Manhattan was struck by the first of two hijacked airliners.

In all, four planes were hijacked by Al-Qaeda militants who used them to topple the trade center´s twin towers and hit the Pentagon. The fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

The attacks, the deadliest ever on US soil, killed 2,997 people, and plunged the United States into a rolling chain of wars against Islamist militants. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

UN Security Council sets vote on N.Korea sanctions

UN Security Council sets vote on N.Korea sanctions
Irma pounds central Florida, leaves trail of destruction

Irma pounds central Florida, leaves trail of destruction
'Grandmother of Afghanistan' dies in Kabul

'Grandmother of Afghanistan' dies in Kabul

"Ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims underway in Myanmar: UN
Load More load more