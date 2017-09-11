Mon September 11, 2017
World

AFP
September 11, 2017

UN Security Council sets vote on N.Korea sanctions

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council will vote on imposing new sanctions on North Korea at 6 pm (2200 GMT) on Monday, the council presidency said.

The vote was scheduled following a request from the United States to adopt a watered-down draft resolution designed to win support from Russia and China.

