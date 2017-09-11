UN Security Council sets vote on N.Korea sanctions

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council will vote on imposing new sanctions on North Korea at 6 pm (2200 GMT) on Monday, the council presidency said.
The vote was scheduled following a request from the United States to adopt a watered-down draft resolution designed to win support from Russia and China.
Comments