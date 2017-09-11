Mon September 11, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 11, 2017

LEAs arrest close aide of ASP member Sarosh Siddiqui

KARACHI: Security forces have arrested a close aide of Ansarul Shariah Pakistan (ASP) member Sarosh Siddiqui from near airport on Monday.

Sources said that Abu Saleh was arrested during a search operation when the suspect was heading towards the airport to escape the city.

A laptop, two cell phones and a hard disk had been recovered from the possession of the suspect.

Sarosh Siddiqui has been on the run for a week ever since he escaped a police raid in Kaneez Fatima Society following the Eid-day attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

