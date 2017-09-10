ICC World XI arrives in Pakistan amid tight security

KARACHI: A 13-member ICC World XI side, led by South Africa's Faf du Plessis, arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport , Lahore in early hours of Monday, while Samuel Badree would arrive later to join the squad.

A huge step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan after years of isolation, as all set to host the three-match Independence Cup Twenty20 series amid tight security against a star-studded World XI starting Tuesday.

Giles Clarke, the ICC Director, who had visited Lahore in January was optimistic that the series will be the first step towards international cricket returning safely to Pakistan. The International Cricket Council has welcomed the World XI’s tour of Pakistan

The Faf du Plessis-led World XI side comprised of five players from South Africa and also a selection of big names from six other test-playing countries in a series that has been given T20 international status as performances will count in the calculation of individual rankings, ICC said in a statement.

Security beefed up

Some 8,000 police and paramilitary forces will guard teams as they travel back and forth from Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Roads and shops will be closed around the 27,000-capacity venue, while spectators will have to pass through multiple security checkpoints.

The series will be the most high-profile since a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore left eight dead and drove away international cricket and most other sports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has high hopes that the series will close that dark chapter for good ─ and allow a new generation of players to experience the thrill of playing before a home crowd for the first time.

SQUADS FOR WORLD XI TOUR OF PAKISTAN, 2017

Pakistan:

Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan, Sohail Khan

World XI:

David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Tamim Iqbal, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Faf du Plessis(c)

Fixtures

-- 1st T20I, September 12, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:30 PM

-- 2nd T20I, September 13, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM

-- 3rd T20I, September 15, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 8:00 PM