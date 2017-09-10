Sun September 10, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 10, 2017

AJK MLA among eight drown as car falls into drain

AZAD KASHMIR: Eight people including Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly member Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq drowned when their car fell into a drain near Sakakas area of Nakyal on Sunday.

The ill-fated victims were travelling from Khoi Ratta Sector to Nakyal when their vehicle fell into the drain due to heavy downpour, police said.

The bodies were recovered by local administration officials and the Pakistan Army jawans.

The dead included two brothers and three nephews of MLA Ishaq, the police said.

