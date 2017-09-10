Sun September 10, 2017
REUTERS
September 10, 2017

ICC, PCB team satisfied with security steps
World XI players to train in Dubai today

ISLAMABAD: The World XI led by Faf du Plessis will hold a training session in Dubai International...

Sri Lanka set to return to Lahore next month for T20

REUTERS: Sri Lanka will return to Lahore for a Twenty20 international at the end of October, eight years after gunmen attacked a bus carrying its players in the Pakistan city.

Apart from a short visit by Zimbabwe in 2015, Pakistan has been starved of international cricket since the 2009 attack in which six security staff and two civilians were killed and six of Sri Lanka's players were wounded.

Subject to security clearance, Sri Lanka will play Pakistan at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Oct. 29 in the final fixture of a three-match T20 series.

The first two will be played in Pakistan's adopted United Arab Emirates 'home' after a two-test series starting in Abu Dhabi on Sept. 28 and five one-day internationals.

The International Cricket Council has also given its backing to a World XI, led by South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, playing a three-match T20 series in Lahore from Tuesday in a bid to help revive international cricket in the country.

The second test in Dubai starting Oct. 6 will be Sri Lanka's first day-night match in the longest format.

Itinerary

Tests

  • Sept. 28-Oct. 2, first test, Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 6-10, second test (day-night), Dubai

ODIs

  • Oct. 13, first ODI, Dubai
  • Oct. 16, second ODI, Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 18, third ODI, Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 24, fourth ODI, Sharjah
  • Oct. 23, fifth ODI, Sharjah

T20I

  • Oct. 26, first T20I, Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 27, second T20I, Abu Dhabi
  • Oct. 29, third T20I, Lahore
