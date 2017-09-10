Irma evacuees find full hotels but a warm welcome in Georgia

ATLANTA: As hundreds of thousands of Floridians flee Hurricane Irma, people in the state of Georgia have opened their homes to strangers who emerged from hours-long traffic jams to find hotels and campgrounds booked solid.

Authorities in Florida have ordered about a third of the state´s population, 6.3 million people, to evacuate ahead of the hurricane´s expected landfall on Sunday.

Some stayed put, but many left their homes. And many who drove to neighboring Georgia initially had nowhere to stay.

With churches in Atlanta appealing for donations of mattresses and blankets for shelters, and hotels and motels along Interstate 75 heading north to the city from Florida reportedly at capacity through next week, home school teacher

Mary Hoyt decided something needed to be done.

She helped found Atlanta Hurricane Solidarity, an informal network that works via word of mouth and local news media attention, and has so far managed to match 75 evacuee families with homes in Atlanta.

At the Atlanta Motor Speedway, meanwhile, staff are accustomed to accommodating thousands of campers at their NASCAR stock car racing events.

They have opened the facilities in Hampton, about 25 miles (40 km) south of Atlanta, for free to anyone seeking refuge.

Many Georgia coast residents were also locking up homes and heading inland before Irma hits.

On Saturday, all lanes of Interstate 16, which runs west of historic Savannah, were turned inland for evacuating traffic only.

Campsites in places like Indian Springs State Park, near the small town of Flovilla, a few miles (kms) east of Interstate 75, were full, said park manager Katherine Darsey.

The Airbnb website listed 85 homes in Georgia and Florida on Saturday evening that had been made available for free to Irma evacuees by the properties´ owners, said Airbnb spokeswoman Crystal Davis.

Evacuees´ four-legged friends were also seeking safety: Animal shelters that were already busier than usual with pets displaced from Texas and Louisiana last month by Hurricane Harvey reported more arrivals from Florida.