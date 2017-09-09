Saudi assures investors that reforms, Aramco IPO on track

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia´s government assured investors on Saturday that its Vision 2030 economic reform programme, including the sale of a stake in national oil giant Saudi Aramco, was on track despite plans to adjust part of it.

News this week that Riyadh was revising a section of Vision 2030 known as the National Transformation Programme (NTP) - an effort to make the government and society more modern and efficient - triggered speculation among some foreign analysts that the whole reform drive might be in jeopardy.

One analyst suggested the power of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in charge of economic policy, might be waning and that broad resistance to reforms might be building.

Another speculated the Aramco sale could be delayed.

Behind the unease is the fact that Vision 2030, launched last year, has so far done little to free the economy from dependence on oil exports.

It has begun to shrink a big state budget deficit with painful austerity steps, but has not yet created major new sources of non-oil growth or jobs.

In a statement on Saturday, however, the Saudi information ministry said Riyadh remained committed to the reforms and was merely streamlining the NTP to make it easier to carry out.

"Vision 2030 builds on early successes, and is strengthening its delivery mechanisms as it increases the scope and pace of implementation," the ministry said.

Riyadh plans to sell about 5 percent of Aramco, to raise money for reinvestment in non-oil industries.

Officials have said they aim to complete the sale by end-2018, raising about $100 billion.

"The government privatisation programme continues to gain traction and the plan for an initial public offering of a stake in Saudi Aramco remains on track," the ministry said.

"The IPO process is well underway and Saudi Aramco remains focused on ensuring that all IPO-related requirements are completed on time and to the very highest standards.