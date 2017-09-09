Two women among 12 picnickers drown at Hawkesbay

KARACHI: Twelve picnickers, including two women drowned in the sea at Karachi’s Hawkesbay Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Police and rescue sources said that seven bodies, two women among them, had been recovered, two were saved from drowning while search for remaining three was under way.

They said the incident was reported in the Hawkesbay area where the ill-fated victims had come for a picnic from Nazimabad neighbourhood.

Sources said that the victims had ignored the repeated warnings of the life guards deployed at the beach.