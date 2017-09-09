Nawaz always left behind stable Pakistan whenever expelled forcibly, says Maryam

LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has said that his father had always left Pakistan financially stable behind whenever he is forcibly expelled from the PM office, adding the world is praising Islamabad’s economic performance today.

Speaking at a trader’s convention here on Saturday, Maryam said she had brought the former prime minister’s review petition to the traders community.

Leaving of the PM office by Nawaz Sharif had led to decline in the stock exchange, said Maryam Nawaz, who had officially kicked off last month the election campaign of her mother and former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment in London.

Linking the country’s progress with Nawaz Sharif, she questioned while referring to the ex-PM without taking his name: “Whose arrival has caused the stock exchange index to touch 54,000 points?”