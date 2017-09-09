Sat September 09, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 9, 2017

DG Rangers says Ansarul Sharia was created by al-Qaeda member

KARACHI: The creator of Ansarul Sharia of Pakistan (ASP) is affiliated with the al-Qaeda, the Director General of Sindh Rangers said, adding the group’s target killing team has been identified.

Dr Abdullah Hashmi, the chief of ASP and mastermind of attack on Khawaja Izharul Hassan, has been arrested and later on his indication other members of the group have also been taken into custody, Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed said while speaking to a local private television channel on Saturday.

He added: ”A full-fledged operation is going on against Ansarul Sharia. However, the information will be shared once the operation is completed in a press conference.”

Speaking about the target killing team of ASP, the DG said that seven of them are from Karachi. Three of the members have Masters degree in Applied Physics.

The group had been limited to Karachi and their major target was police, Maj Gen Muhammad Saeed maintained.

Every ASP member has five to six different names to hide his original identity; he said and added that Abdullah Hasmhi was first emerged by name of Mansoor.

The DG Rangers denied that the paramilitary force or other agency had sought student’s data from the University of Karachi.

He appealed to the parents to keep a strict vigil on their kids.

