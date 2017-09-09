Pakistani wrestler clinches gold in Commonwealth Championship

Print Story
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani wrestler Nooh Dastagir Butt clinched a gold medal in the Commonwealth Youth Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships at Gold Coast City, Australia.
According to Amjid Amin Butt, Honorary Secretary, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Nooh (+105kg) also clinched a silver medal in the championship.
He said till now Pakistan has won four medals in the championship.
