Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

APP
September 9, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani wrestler clinches gold in Commonwealth Championship

Pakistani wrestler clinches gold in Commonwealth Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani wrestler Nooh Dastagir Butt clinched a gold medal in the Commonwealth Youth Junior and Senior Weightlifting Championships at Gold Coast City, Australia.

According to Amjid Amin Butt, Honorary Secretary, Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, Nooh (+105kg) also clinched a silver medal in the championship.

He said till now Pakistan has won four medals in the championship.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Independence Cup: Match referee Richie Richardson arrives in Lahore

Independence Cup: Match referee Richie Richardson arrives in Lahore
Anderson becomes first Englishman to take 500 Test wickets

Anderson becomes first Englishman to take 500 Test wickets
Nadal crushes Del Potro to reach US Open final

Nadal crushes Del Potro to reach US Open final
Lyon jumps to career best ranking in Tests

Lyon jumps to career best ranking in Tests
Load More load more