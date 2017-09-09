Sat September 09, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 9, 2017

Pir attempts to save boxer Amir Khan’s marriage
British boxer Amir Khan files for divorce

British Boxer Amir Khan has filed for divorce after wife announced she is pregnant, and all the efforts for patch up failed.

Pakistani-origin boxer said in a video message for fans that Faryal Makhdoom and he are not together and only time will decide whether Faryal's claim about her pregnancy is a fact.

Khan said Faryal didn’t inform him about the pregnency and he came to know about it through social media.

He said he would support his second child if Fayral Mahdoom’s claim turns out to be true.

Faryal Makhdoom recently announced her pregnancy on social media.

 

The couple married in 2013 at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel, with rights to the £800,000 bash sold to a glossy mag.

Amir Khan attended Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the Manchester Consulate with his father and spoke to Pakistani media, but he has not been seen in public.

 

