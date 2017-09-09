This is not my India’: AR. Rahman mourns Gauri Lankesh’s death

India’s renowned music composer A. R. Rahman has expressed his grief over the brutal murder of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

Speaking to media during the premiere of ‘One Heart: The A.R. Rahman Concert Film’, the music maestro said he is very sad to hear about Gauri Lankesh’s death, adding, “This is not my India. I want to see India progressing and kind.”

The Kannada journalist, known for her left-leaning outlook, was shot dead by unidentified men at her residence on Tuesday.

Lankesh was a fierce advocate of secularism and opposed hardline Hindu groups associated with Prime Narendra Modi’s right-wing, nationalist ruling party.

Her weekly, with a circulation of more than 5,000, is regarded as influential in the state, read by policy makers and politicians.

Lankesh spent decades with various media outlets before taking over the newspaper started by her father.