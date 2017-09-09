Turkish Red Crescent launches aid campaign for Rohingya

ANKARA: Turkish Red Crescent has launched a nationwide aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The agency said the campaign titled “Be a life for Rakhine State” aims to reach hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.

“Those who stay in Rakhine state and those who fled to Bangladesh urgently need clean drinking water, medicine, food and tents,” Kerem Kinik, Anadolue quoted the president of the aid agency as sayin.

The Turkish Red Crescent teams are holding talks with Bangladesh authorities to determine the needs of people and to pave the way for aid, he said.

The agency has been taking aid to Rakhine State since 2012 and has a branch there.

Meanwhile, thousands of citizens took to the streets across Turkey following Friday’s prayers to show solidarity with Rohingya Muslims.

According to Anadolu, several unions joined rallies showing support for Rohingya.

The protesters were holding placards reading “Stop the atrocities”, “Massacre in Arakan [Rakhine]” and chanting slogans in favor of Rohyinga Muslims.

US Refugee agency said an estimated 270,000 Rohingya have sought refuge in Bangladesh over the past two weeks, announcing a dramatic jump in numbers fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

The 1.1 million Rohingya living in Myanmar have long complained of persecution. They are denied citizenship and regarded as illegal migrants from Bangladesh.