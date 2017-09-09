Sat September 09, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
September 9, 2017

Share

The Rohingya struggle
Read More

Cries of the Rohingya

The painful cries of the Rohingya are not stopping Myanmar government forces to stop their...

Read More
Advertisement

Turkish Red Crescent launches aid campaign for Rohingya

Turkish Red Crescent launches aid campaign for Rohingya

ANKARA: Turkish Red Crescent has launched a nationwide aid campaign for Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The agency said the campaign titled “Be a life for Rakhine State” aims to reach hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims.

“Those who stay in Rakhine state and those who fled to Bangladesh urgently need clean drinking water, medicine, food and tents,” Kerem Kinik, Anadolue quoted the president of the aid agency as sayin.

The Turkish Red Crescent teams are holding talks with Bangladesh authorities to determine the needs of people and to pave the way for aid, he said.

The agency has been taking aid to Rakhine State since 2012 and has a branch there.

Meanwhile, thousands of citizens took to the streets across Turkey following Friday’s prayers to show solidarity with Rohingya Muslims.

According to Anadolu, several unions joined rallies showing support for Rohingya.

The protesters were holding placards reading “Stop the atrocities”, “Massacre in Arakan [Rakhine]” and chanting slogans in favor of Rohyinga Muslims.

US Refugee agency said an estimated 270,000 Rohingya have sought refuge in Bangladesh over the past two weeks, announcing a dramatic jump in numbers fleeing violence in neighboring Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

The 1.1 million Rohingya living in Myanmar have long complained of persecution. They are denied citizenship and regarded as illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Trump speaks with leaders of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar

Trump speaks with leaders of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar
At least 58 die in Mexico´s strongest quake in 85 years 

At least 58 die in Mexico´s strongest quake in 85 years 
Saudi crown prince talks with Qatari emir on Gulf crisis

Saudi crown prince talks with Qatari emir on Gulf crisis
55 infants die last month in Indian hospital 

55 infants die last month in Indian hospital 
Load More load more