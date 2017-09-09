Independence Cup: Match referee Richie Richardson arrives in Lahore

LAHORE: Sir Richie Richardson, match referee for the Independence Cup, arrived in Lahore on Saturday morning, according to Geo News.

Richardsom will officiate in the T20 series between Pakistan and the World XI to be played on September 12, 13 and 15 at Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday appointed match officials for the Independence Cup between Pakistan and World XI.

The first match will be officiated by Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza. Shozab Raza will be the third umpire. The second match will be officiated by Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza. Ahsan Raza will be the third umpire.

Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza will supervise the third match. Ahmed Shahab will be the third umpire. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared Richie Richardson as the series match referee.

Former Zimbabwe batsman and ex-England coach Andy Flower has assembled a World XI with players from seven countries led by South African skipper Faf du Plessis.

The PCB hopes the series will go without any hitch as the country prepares to host Sri Lanka for one T20 next month and three T20s against the West Indies in November.

World XI players to train in Dubai today

The World XI led by Faf du Plessis will hold a training session in Dubai International Stadium before coming to Pakistan.

The players will assemble in Dubai on Saturday (today) before traveling to Lahore on Sunday. The side will hold a training session at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Sports City.