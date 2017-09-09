Saudi crown prince talks with Qatari emir on Gulf crisis

Sat September 09, 2017
World

REUTERS & Web Desk
September 9, 2017

Saudi-Qatar crisis puts Syria rebels in tricky position

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia´s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Friday from Qatar´s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, state media from both countries reported, in what could be a breakthrough in the dispute between Doha and neighboring Arab states.

"During the call, the Emir of Qatar expressed his desire to sit at the dialogue table and discuss the demands of the four countries to ensure the interests of all," Saudi state news agency SPA reported.

"The details will be announced later after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concludes an understanding with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Arab Republic of Egypt," SPA reported.

Later, Saudi Arabia declared any dialogue or communication with Qatar shall be suspended. Saudi Arabia denies Qatar news agency´s report, says phone call between Saudi Crown Prince and Qatar´s emir was based on Doha request for dialogue with the four countries on their demands, Saudi news agency SPA reported. 

