55 infants die last month in Indian hospital 

NEW DELHI: More than 50 infants died last month in an Indian hospital of western state of Maharashtra due to the lack of ventilators and oxygen cylinders, local media reported on Friday.

As per details, the deaths were reported at special newborn care unit in Nashik civil hospital during a month of August.

Local authorities, however, deny the deaths were due to lack of equipment or medical negligence, saying most deaths occurred as the infants were brought in a "critical condition at last stage", referred by private hospitals.

"In the month of August we have had 55 deaths and the reason is that we have no ventilators," a local news agency Asian News International (ANI) quoted G M Hole as having said.

Earlier in August, the local government in northern state of Uttar Pradesh had appointed a probe panel to look into the deaths of over 60 children at a medical college hospital, which revealed that the deaths were caused by the lack of oxygen in hospital.

Since April, 187 infants have died in the Unit with 55 deaths reported last month, according to Indian media.