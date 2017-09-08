Trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan FMs likely this year

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will hold their first trilateral talks within the year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday.

Wang made the remarks during a press conference after a meeting with visiting Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, adding that Pakistan and Afghanistan are important countries in the region and he hopes the two nations can work together to safeguard stability in the region.

While, Pakistan has reiterated support for China's offer to host the first trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan later this year, focusing on strategic communication, practical cooperation, and security dialogue.

Wang said that China attaches great importance to the relations with Pakistan and Afghanistan, and actively helps the two countries narrow differences and enhance mutual trust. It is also exploring opportunities to develop cooperation among the three countries, he added.

Addressing a press conference along with his Pakistani counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Pakistan's people, government and the armed forces rendered unprecedented sacrifices against terrorism.

He said Pakistan and China stand together amid changing regional and international situation. He also welcomed Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan and expressed Beijing’s desire for better relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Earlier, China pledged its support for Pakistan's efforts against terrorism as foreign ministers of both the countries discussed regional and international situation.

During the meeting with Asif, Wang said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and China supports Pakistan's efforts to uphold sovereignty, fight terrorism and safeguard national security.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said these relations were founded in the principles of mutual-trust, equality, non-interference, harmonious co-existence and win-win cooperation, based on common agenda of socio-economic development.

In a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday in Beijing, Khawaja Asif expressed great satisfaction in the spirit of mutual support to each other on the issues of their vital national interest.