Fri September 08, 2017
National

Web Desk
September 8, 2017

Jehad prerogative of state only: Gen Bajwa

Corps Commanders review internal, external security situation

RAWALPINDI: Army's top commanders on Friday discussed internal and external security situation of the country and progress of operation Radd ul Fasaad at the Corps Commanders' Conference, the military said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 204th Corps Commanders' conference at the General Headquarters.

