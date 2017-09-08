Corps Commanders review internal, external security situation

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Army's top commanders on Friday discussed internal and external security situation of the country and progress of operation Radd ul Fasaad at the Corps Commanders' Conference, the military said.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 204th Corps Commanders' conference at the General Headquarters.
Comments