Fri September 08, 2017
National

September 8, 2017

How Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was persuaded for Premiership?

PM Abbasi inaugurates 340 MW C-4 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

CHASHMA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday inaugurated Pakistan's fifth nuclear power plant C-4 with a capacity of generating 340MW of electricity.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is pursuing its vision of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and achieved another milestone with the operation of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4 (C-4).

The plant would be operational on trial basis and would pass through various functional and safety related tests at full power.

With tremendous efforts of PAEC and Chinese friends, the fourth nuclear power plant C-4 would become operational and connected to the country's power grid.

The Chashma nuclear power projects units, C-1, C-2 and C-3 have been successfully contributing to the national grid with an excellent performance since 2000, 2011 and 2016 respectively.

The three nuclear power plants of Chinese origin are the best performing power stations in the country, supplying over 950 MW to the national grid with availability factors of around 99 percent.

Currently, country's four nuclear power plants KANUPP, C-1, C-2 and C-3 are operational and generating a total of 1,030 MW of power whereas with the inauguration of C-4 Chashma plant, the power supply would be further enhanced.

Two large sized nuclear power plants, K-2 and K-3 are under construction near Karachi and are scheduled to be operational in 2020 and 2021 respectively, adding another 2,200 MW to the national grid.

Comments

In This Story

