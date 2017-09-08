Fri September 08, 2017
World

Web Desk
September 8, 2017

Malala urges Aung San Suu ki to speak up for Rohingya

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has called on the international community to intervene to protect Rohingya Muslims , and urged Myanmar leader Aung San Suu K to speak up for the them.

In an interview with BBC in Oxford, the Pakistani education activist said hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and “we can’t be silent right now”.

"I think we can't even imagine for a second what it's like when your citizenship, your right to live in a country, is completely denied," said Malala.

"This should be a human rights issue. Governments should react to it. People are being displaced, they're facing violence.

"Children are being deprived of education, they cannot receive basic rights - and living in a terrorism situation, when there's so much violence around you, is extremely difficult.

"We need to wake up and respond to it - and I hope that Aung Sang Suu Kyi responds to it as well," she told BBC.

Nearly 150,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, leading to fears of a humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, she blamed “terrorists” for “a huge iceberg of misinformation” on the strife in Rakhine. She made no mention of the Rohingya who have fled.

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

Strong message for Indian policy makers from Chinese state media

At least five die in Mexico quake; small tsunami triggered

Bangladesh buries Rohingya shot dead in Myanmar

Irma's deadly passage batters Caribbean, at least 10 dead

