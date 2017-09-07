MQM (Pakistan)'s protest against census report cancelled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) - Pakistan has announced to cancel its protest rally due to security reasons.
The rally was scheduled to be held on September 16 near the Mazar-e-Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi.
MQM leader Farooq Sattar will be announcing a further holdup on Friday to their rally at the Mazar-e-Quaid. The press conference will also be held to announce further strategies.
Amidst much disapproval over the census reports, the party leader had initially announced to hold a demonstration at the Institutional Statistics on September 10, declaring the census results a scam.
However, the plan had faced a condemnation, ending up with an extended delay till September 16.
