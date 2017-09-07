PPP decides to file appeals against Benazir Bhutto case verdict

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday announced to file three appeals against the anti-terrorism court's verdict in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

PPP’s legal counsel Latif Khosa addressing a presser here said the first petition would be against the decision to hold a separate trial against former president Pervez Musharraf, who has been absconding for so long.

The court should not wait for him till he returns to the country, says Khosa, who will file the appeal on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari.

The PPP leader said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar had provided a “safe passage” to former military dictator Musharraf.

Earlier, an advisory meeting, chaired by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, of PPP's senior leadership had decided to file the appeal.

The meeting was attended by PPP leaders including Khursheed Shah, Faryal Talpur, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Qamar Zaman Qaira, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and others.