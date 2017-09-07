Thu September 07, 2017
September 7, 2017

Int’l community should acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the world community should acknowledge Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terrorism.

Iqbal speaking to British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, who called on him here on Thursday, said Pakistan had rendered countless sacrifices in war on terror.

Vowing to foil conspiracies against Pakistan, the interior minister informed the British diplomat that terrorists were carrying out terrorism in Balochistan from western borders.

He added that the National Action Plan had successfully been implemented in the country, saying Pakistan’s new image is emerging.

Security agencies are closely monitoring the activities of banned outfits in the country, Iqbal said.

The British diplomat lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism.

