China angered by Indian army chief's 'two-front war' remarks

BEIJING: Beijing responded strongly on Indian army chief’s statement that the country should be prepared for a potential two-front war with China and Pakistan.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Thursday said he wasn’t sure whether Indian Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat was speaking for himself or for the Indian government.

Speaking at a seminar, Gen Rawat had said that China's "flexing of muscles has started." He also accused Beijing of "Salami slicing, taking over territory in a very gradual manner, testing our limits or threshold" and raised the possibility of India having to contend with Pakistan taking advantage of any military conflict between India and China.

"Just two days ago, President Xi Jinping pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the two countries are each other's development opportunities, not threats," said the spokesperson. The remarks made by the general are at complete odds with the spirit of cooperation that the leaders of two countries spoke of when they met this week, he added.

Just before the BRICS Summit, the two nations withdrew their troops to resolve a tense deadlock over part of a Himalayan plateau claimed by both China and Bhutan, an ally of India.