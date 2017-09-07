Imran lashes out at govt over economic policies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said the country’s economy had never been as weak as it is today.

Speaking to media, the PTI chief called Finance Minister Ishaq Dar ‘Pakistan’s economic hitman’, demanding his immediate resignation.

Criticising the PML-N-led government’s economic policies, Khan claimed that Pakistan was never so heavily in debt as it is today.

He said the government had damaged the national economy more than an enemy.

Khan said that $30 billion is the deficit between exports and imports in the country, but there has been a lack of foreign direct investment despite the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

There were more investments in the country during Asif Zardari and Pervez Musharraf's tenure, he claimed while referring to the previous governments.

Critcising the government's claims of progress, Khan questioned what development has been made in the country?

The PTI chairman claimed the country’s debt jumped by $18 billion after the PML-N government took power and external debt and liabilities increased to $80 billion in FY2016 -17.

He added tax revenue was increased by increasing taxes on basic goods.

The PTI chief said that circular debt in the electrical generation had jumped despite a decrease in global oil prices.

He alleged that the former Federal Bureau of Revenue chief would send billions to Dubai every month.