Thu September 07, 2017
Sports

AFP
September 7, 2017

Lyon corners Bangladesh in second Test

Chittagong, Bangladesh:  Australian spinner Nathan Lyon claimed five wickets to pin down Bangladesh on day four of the second and final Test with the hosts tottering at 154-8 in Chittagong on Thursday.

Mehedi Hasan on 13 and Taijul Islam on two were at the crease at the tea break, with the hosts leading by 82 runs in their second innings.

Lyon, who has taken his match haul to 12 wickets so far, was ably supported by fast bowler Pat Cummins´ double strike as the visitors search for a series-levelling win.

Lyon struck soon after lunch to get Sabbir Rahman stumped for 24, ending a stubborn 54-run sixth-wicket stand with skipper Mushfiqur Rahim.

Mushfiqur, who made a 103-ball 31, was then joined by Mominul Haque to revive the innings before his stay was cut short by Cummins. The wicketkeeper-batsman was caught behind.

Mominul also made a defiant 61-ball 29 but became Lyon´s fifth victim of the innings as Bangladesh slipped further.

