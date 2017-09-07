Punjab man duped into marrying transgender

CHINIOT: A man in Punjab was duped into marrying a transgender person who fled shortly after robbing him of money, Geo News reported on Thursday.

52 year old Gulzar, a resident of Chiniot District, contracted second marriage with Sonia in court after paying 150,000 to Ghulam Nabi and Safdar who pretended to be relatives of the bride.

The TV channel reported a fraud gang administered Nikah three days before marrying off their accomplice (a transgender ) to Gulzar.

According to the report, the man wanted to marry for the second time since he has no child with his first wife.

But he ended up marrying a transgender and realized his mistake only after bringing the fraudster to his home. It was not immediately clear whether he approached police to register a compliant.