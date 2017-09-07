Thu September 07, 2017
September 7, 2017

PTI ordered to provide details of foreign funding

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court  (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit details about sources of party’s foreign funding with the Election Commission of Pakistan within two weeks.

The orders came from Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani on an application that sought to stop the electoral body from hearing foreign funding case.

During the hearing, PTI lawyer Barrister Anwar Mansoor argued the ECP was trespassing its limits as it was neither a court nor a tribunal.

He was of the view that orders of sharing documents about party funds with another party could not be given.

He, however, said the party was prepared to give details of foreign funding on ECP orders that it passed on April 1.

The lawyer prayed the court that the documents should not be shared with Akbar S Babar, a defector of the PTI, or anybody else.

The court ordered the ECP not to share the documents with anyone.

It is to mention here the Election of Commission is hearing Akbar S Babar’s petition regarding PTI’s funding.

