Thu September 07, 2017
World

AFP
September 7, 2017

Saudi King to visit White House next year

WASHINGTON: King Salman of Saudi Arabia will make an official visit to Washington early next year for talks with President Donald Trump, the White House said Wednesday.

The two leaders held a telephone conversation in which they discussed how to advance shared goals such as strengthening security and prosperity in the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders agreed that King Salman would visit the White House in early 2018, it added.

The United States is currently seeking to resolve a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and several of its neighbors, led by Saudi Arabia.

