Saudi King to visit White House next year

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: King Salman of Saudi Arabia will make an official visit to Washington early next year for talks with President Donald Trump, the White House said Wednesday.
The two leaders held a telephone conversation in which they discussed how to advance shared goals such as strengthening security and prosperity in the Middle East, the White House said in a statement.
The two leaders agreed that King Salman would visit the White House in early 2018, it added.
The United States is currently seeking to resolve a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and several of its neighbors, led by Saudi Arabia.
Comments