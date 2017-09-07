Thu September 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Ayesha Gulalai says won’t quit PTI

Ayesha Gulalai says won’t quit PTI

ISLAMABAD:  Ayesha Gulalai on Thursday appeared before the Election Commission of Pakistan and sought time in order to hire services of a lawyer who would represent her in a reference that was filed to de-seat her from the National Assembly.

Speaking to media outside the Election Commission, she said Imran Khan has no right to expel her from the party, adding that she hasn't quit the PTI and doesn’t intend to leave it.

“This party is not property of Imran Niazi ” she said and claimed that some PTI workers were in contact with her and has assured her of their support.

She said the PTI workers have asked her to lead them as they have lost confidence in Imran Khan.

During her media interaction with media, Gulalai referred to PTI chairman as Imran Niazi and person of bad character who she said invites feudal lords to the stage during rallies attended by middle class and the poor.  

“Politics of bringing corrupt feudal lords and politicians into the party fold, misappropriating hospital funds and forgetting old party workers will not do anymore” said the lawmaker.     

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

SHC asks Sindh Police IG to continue his job

SHC asks Sindh Police IG to continue his job
Indian Army chief warns of two-front war with China and Pakistan

Indian Army chief warns of two-front war with China and Pakistan
Gen Bajwa urges world to do more against terrorism

Gen Bajwa urges world to do more against terrorism
Pakistan Navy celebrates 52nd anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan

Pakistan Navy celebrates 52nd anniversary of Defence Day of Pakistan
Load More load more