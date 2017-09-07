Thu September 07, 2017
Lifestyle

REUTERS
September 7, 2017

More Clooney babies? Not likely, says Amal Clooney

LOS ANGELES: After welcoming twins earlier this year and mastering the art of changing diapers, George Clooney and wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney are not looking to expand their brood further.

Clooney, 56, spoke candidly in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, published on Wednesday, about becoming “a very good diaper guy” and the pressures of being a first-time father to twins Alexander and Ella, born in June in London.

When Amal Clooney was asked if she wanted to have more children, the reporter said, her response was a negative shake of the head.

“I‘m 39,” Amal Clooney said. “I already had them quite late.”

The twins have been the subject of much speculation and the Clooneys, one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, kept a low profile before their birth.

“The first thing you think is, ‘I hope I don’t screw this up,'” Clooney said of fatherhood.

“But you are really responsible for two kids. I want them to be happy. I want them to have a sense of humour. I want them to be interested in things. I want them to be compassionate about other people’s plights. Because that’s the thing, you know? You have to have some sort of empathy.”

He also added, “But I‘m a very good diaper guy, which I didn’t know I would be.”

The actor and director of the upcoming black comedy “Suburbicon” also discussed an array of topics, from his friendship with former U.S. President Barack Obama, with whom he said he sometimes shares some “racy” texts, to his own political ambitions, or lack of them.

“I’d like to not think I would be in politics. I’d like to think that would make my life miserable. I don’t really think about that. But I do think you always have to participate, in your town and your country and the world,” Clooney said.

