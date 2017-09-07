Thu September 07, 2017
September 7, 2017

SHC asks Sindh Police IG to continue his job

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered  Sindh Police Inspector General A.D Khowaja to continue his job in an order in a petition challenging the provincial government authority to remove the IG.

A division bench of the SHC comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Umar Sial announced the verdict that was reserved on May 30 after hearing arguments.

Earlier, on April 17 the court had ordered the IG to continue his duties after the Sindh government had announced to surrender his services to the federal government and appointed Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as IG police chief on an interim basis .

 

