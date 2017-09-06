I was humiliated at Pakistan consulate in Birmingham, claims Imran Tahir

KARACHI/LONDON: Pakistan born South African cricketer Imran Tahir has claimed that he was mistreated by Pakistan consulate staff when he went there to seek visas with his family.

“Me with my family were humiliated & expelled from Pak High Commission earlier today when I went to get visa to play for World XI in Pakistan,” Imran posted on his twitter account created just before this tweet.

When contacted the Cricket South Africa, its official confirmed the authenticity of Imran’s twitter account, saying “that’s Imran account.”

Imran further added that he was made to wait for over five hours and was expelled from the consulate. The matter, according to Tahir, was resolved only after the intervention of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to UK Ibne Abbas.

“I have undergone a very unfortunate situation in Pakistan Consulate Birmingham today. I had visited the consulate to secure our Pakistani visas with my family members,” he wrote on his twitter account.

“After going through a painful trauma of waiting for long five hours, I was expelled by the staff explaining that office hours are over and they are closing the consulate,” he added.

The 38-year old bowler said that it was only after the intervention of High Commissioner Ibne Abbas that the staff issued him the visa after he had instructed them.

“It is an irony that being a Pakistani origin South African cricketer and intending to play in World XI was treated miserably. Hats off to High Commissioner Ibne Abbas who rescued me,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the UK presented the other side of the story which alleges that Imran Tahir walked into the consulate without proper documents.

Speaking to Geo News, a source said Imran Tahir had arrived at the Birmingham consulate without the required visa forms. It is understood that he was accompanied by three South African nationals who didn’t have visas for Pakistan.

The source added that the cricketer was informed about the procedure and was told that for foreign nationals, it is not possible to provide ‘same day’ visa service.

The cricketer left the premises and then returned after some time and insisted that he should get the visa on the same day.

“The staff explained to Imran Tahir that we don’t facilitate visas for foreign nationals from third countries, the three people accompanying Imran Tahir should have applied for Pakistan visa from their own country and not from the UK, a third country. He came to the Consulate without any visa forms but the Consulate General facilitated him in every possible way.”

When he insisted, we informed him that it takes at least five days to get a visa for Pakistan and this procedure is explained on our website in clear terms but it's clear that Imran Tahir had not read the rules and had just walked in, said the source.

It is understood that Imran Tahir got the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) involved and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas was approached, who then requested the Birmingham Consulate to issue visas for Imran Tahir.