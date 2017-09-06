Kh Asif contacts Afghan FM on phone

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Wednesday telephoned Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

According to Foreign office statement, Kh Asif conveyed that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Afghanistan adding it was ready to work with Afghanistan in all fields including political, economic, trade and transit, security, and others for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.

He also underlined Pakistan's support for Afghan owned and Afghan led peace process for bringing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain engaged for building closer cooperation between the two countries.

They also agreed to meet on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, later this month.