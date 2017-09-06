Wed September 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
September 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Kh Asif contacts Afghan FM on phone

Kh Asif contacts Afghan FM on phone

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Wednesday telephoned Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani.

According to Foreign office statement, Kh Asif conveyed that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Afghanistan adding it was ready to work with Afghanistan in all fields including political, economic, trade and transit, security, and others for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.

He also underlined Pakistan's support for Afghan owned and Afghan led peace process for bringing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain engaged for building closer cooperation between the two countries.

They also agreed to meet on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, later this month.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Kh Asif to visit China on Friday

Kh Asif to visit China on Friday
Pakistan´s national carrier PIA appoints new CEO

Pakistan´s national carrier PIA appoints new CEO
Nation marks Defence Day

Nation marks Defence Day
Myanmar allows Turkey to deliver aid to Rohingya Muslims: spokesman.

Myanmar allows Turkey to deliver aid to Rohingya Muslims: spokesman.
Load More load more