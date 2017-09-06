Kh Asif to visit China on Friday

BEIJING: Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif will arrive here on an official on Friday and hold discussions on bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest, a spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

During his visit, Khawaja Asif will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart part Wang Yi as well as other Chinese leaders, Geng Shuang said during his regular press briefing here.

He said that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners, adding, the two sides have seen their relationship growing with sound momentum, frequent high level exchanges and fruitful outcome of practical cooperation.

The spokesperson said the visit of Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will be another important event between the two friendly countries which will further help implement the cooperation consensus reached between the two leaders.

Geng Shuang said the deep and practical cooperation centered on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and promote coordination and communication on international and regional affairs.

He informed that Khawaja Asif will be visiting China on the invitation of Chinese foreign Minister Wang Yi.