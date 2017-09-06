Nation marks Defence Day

ISLAMABAD: The nation and the country’s armed forces are observing the Defence Day today with a renewed pledge to continue safeguarding the geographical, ideological boundaries and territorial integrity of the motherland.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the well-being and prosperity of the country. ‘Fateha’ and Quran Khwani was held for those who laid their lives to serve the nation, opting to embrace the supreme sacrifice. Wreath-laying ceremonies were held at the mausoleums of the recipients of Nishan-e-Haider (the highest gallantry award), which were attended by senior officials of the respective areas across the country.

Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Poet of the East Dr Mohammad Allama Iqbal in Lahore and at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21 in the provincial capitals whilespecial prayers for the safety and prosperity of the countrywere also offered at the time of Fajr.

Special events are being held to mark the day. The national media, both print and electronic, have chalked out a comprehensive coverage plan of the events to be held in connection with the Defence Day.

Newspapers published special supplements, while electronic media is telecasting and broadcasting special programmes, signifying the importance of the day.

The media also carried the messages of president, prime minister, speaker, deputy speaker of the National Assembly and services chiefs in relation to the significance of the day.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of the night to attack Pakistan, but the ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The armed forces of Pakistan commemorate September 6 to pay tributes to martyrs and ‘Ghazis’ for their supreme sacrifices and gallantry acts.

The Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday released a new promo for September 6 Defence Day. ‘Tu Salamat Watan Taa Qiamat Watan’ (Long Live my motherland till the Day of Judgment) is the theme of this new song. The new promo also includes a special message of COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The promo further indicates ceremonies at the Wagah border on August 14. Song has deep and meaningful lyrics and complex beats perfectly sync with each other while powerful vocals expertly sync with the music. Special ceremonies will be held at the GHQ today (Wednesday) from 8pm to 10pm.

The ISPR in its latest song has paid tributes to martyrs, both civilians and military personnel. Those being honoured in the video include Maj Shabbir Sharif Shaheed, Capt Sarwar Shaheed, Flying Officer Marium Mukhtar Shaheed, Aitzaz Hassan, Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Major Tufail Shaheed, Lance Naik Muhammad Mahfuz, Bashir Ahmad Bilour, Capt Akash, Nasrullah Afridi, havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Capt Mobin Ahmad (retd) and Sarwar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed.

Similarly, Pakistan Navy is also launching its first ever story/theme based patriotic video song “Yeh Mera Ghar Hay Yaad Rakho” on the Defence Day. The story of the song and documentary revolves around the hardcore training sequences and glimpses of Special Service Group’s (Navy) capabilities of undertaking various operations.

Raheel Sharif visits Shabbir Shaheed mausoleum

Former Chief of Army Staff General(Retd) Raheel Sharif, visited the mausoleum of his elder brother, Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).

The former army chief along with his wife laid floral wreath and offered fateha.

Serving Army officers also laid floral wreath on the grave and offered fateha at the graveyard.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed is the only person ever who received both the Nishan-e-Haider and Sitara-e-Jurat for his bravery in the war. He was also a recipient of Sword of Honour.

Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed,elder brother of General (retd) Raheel Sharif, was martyred at Sulemanki Headworks during the 1971war and was awarded Nishan-e-Haider on his extraordinarygallantry.