Study reveals 80pc of tap water around the world is contaminated

LONDON: A new research has revealed that over 80 percent of the world's tap water is contaminated with plastic, with US has the highest rates at 93 percent followed by India.

Scientists from the University of Minnesota carried out the research in which they tested 159 samples from across the world.

The results were published by The Guardian.

According to the research, United States US has the highest contamination rate at 93 percent, followed by India and Lebanon.

Germany, United Kingdom and have the lowest levels, however, they still come in at 72 per cent.

The scientists say overall, 83 percent of water samples from dozens of nations around the world contain microplastics.

Scientists warn microplastics are so small they could penetrate organs.