Wed September 06, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 6, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for 1965-spirit, unity to defeat terrorism

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for 1965-spirit, unity to defeat terrorism

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said the nation needs the same spirit and unity it  displayed in 1965 war to defeat the current threats to the country in the form of extremism and terrorism.

In his message on the Defence Day, the PPP Chairman said that a strong and invincible defence can only be ensured through national unity and cohesion.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted the nuclear programme and his daughter Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gave missile technology programme.

PPP Chairman said that all those soldiers who laid down their lives for the defence of Pakistan would remain unforgettable heroes in the history.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to follow the ideology of the country in the light of philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with an impregnable defence.

“On our Defence Day, we offer homage to our martyrs and assure their families our sincere support and sympathies,” he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Permanent arrest warrants issued for Altaf Hussain

Permanent arrest warrants issued for Altaf Hussain
China vows to punish company for falsely forging letters from Shahbaz Sharif

China vows to punish company for falsely forging letters from Shahbaz Sharif
China made a mistake by including Pakistan terror outfits in BRICS declaration: experts

China made a mistake by including Pakistan terror outfits in BRICS declaration: experts
Ex-army chief Raheel visits Major Shabbir Sharif's grave

Ex-army chief Raheel visits Major Shabbir Sharif's grave
Load More load more