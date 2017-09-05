Aide of suspected mastermind of attack on Izharul Hassan arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday raided a private university and arrested an aide of Sarosh Siddiqui, the suspected mastermind of attack on MQM-P leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan.
The arrested suspect is a student of computer sciences at the university.
Sarosh Siddiqui, who had visited Afghanistan in 2013, is also an aide of a key accused arrested in the Safoora Goth carnage.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan survived an assassination attempt in Bufferzone area last week while leaving a mosque after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers.
Comments