Tue September 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
September 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Iran: Hajj success opens way for talks with Saudi

Iran: Hajj success opens way for talks with Saudi

TEHRAN: Iran thanked Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for its handling of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, saying it opened the way for negotiations between the regional rivals.

"We thank Saudi Arabia... for adopting a new approach in dealing with Iranian pilgrims," said Ali Ghazi-Askar, the head of the Hajj organisation in Tehran, according to the state broadcaster.

Some 86,000 Iranian pilgrims took part last week in the Hajj. They were unable to attend in 2016 after talks collapsed over security concerns.

Iran had been highly critical of Saudi Arabia´s organisation efforts in the wake of a stampede during the 2015 Hajj that killed up to 2,300 people, including hundreds of Iranians.

"There are always differences arising among countries but the important thing is for the parties to resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation," said Ghazi-Askar, according to the ISNA news agency.

"Right now, after holding a successful Hajj, it is a good time for both parties to negotiate to resolve their bilateral issues in other fields."

The two countries severed diplomatic relations after Iranians stormed the Saudi embassy in Tehran in January 2016.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif remained circumspect, however, saying he had yet to see "a clear prospect for change" in the relationship.

"If such a development occurs in the Saudis´ mentality, it will definitely be a positive development and will be met with Iran´s positive reaction," he told Khabar Online newspaper.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From World

Kate wins damages over topless photos

Kate wins damages over topless photos
Hotel offers to rent fish to lonely guests in Belgium

Hotel offers to rent fish to lonely guests in Belgium
Erdogan condemns abuses of Rohingya in call to Suu Kyi: presidency

Erdogan condemns abuses of Rohingya in call to Suu Kyi: presidency
Palestinian family evicted from Jerusalem home of 50 years

Palestinian family evicted from Jerusalem home of 50 years
Load More load more