Tue September 05, 2017
World

Monitoring report
September 5, 2017

Hotel offers to rent fish to lonely guests in Belgium

Now lonely guests can take rental fish for €3.50 a night at a Belgian hotel.

Four-star Hotel Charleroi Airport located in Gosselies, near Brussels South Cherleroi Airport, offers rooms starting at £69, The Independent reports.

The fish friend programme caught the imagination of the internet after Michelle Cook, a radio producer, posted a picture of the fishbowl and sign on Twitter. The caption read: “My friend is staying in a hotel in Belgium. They've offered her the option of renting a fish for the night, in case she's lonely.”

The note has been re-tweeted more than 10,000 times with commenters divided on the offer. Some people were enthusiastic and stated they would definitely book the fish, while others reacted angrily, saying hiring out animals was abusive and raising concerns about the size of the bowl.

Hotel manager David Dillen told the newspaper that the fish rental service has been running for several years and is popular with guests.

Dillen said: “We started a few years ago. The idea was to surprise our guests, as we always try to do.

“It’s brilliant to see how people react to it. They smile, they take pictures to put on social media. We rent a few fish per week.”

Dillen also put any concerns about animal cruelty to rest by explaining that the fish are well looked after. He added: “I can also tell you that we take very good care of our fish; they have been with us for over four years now, so if they were not taken care of they would have died a long time ago.

“They also have a big fish-tank in the housekeeping department, with a shelter, oxygen and plants. When we think it’s necessary, we put them there for a few days.”

 

