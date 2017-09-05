PTI would had faced problems if it formed federal govt in 2013: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said he was grateful to Allah for not coming into power in the center after the 2013 elections as we had faced a lot of difficulties in running the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government due to lack of experience.

The PTI chief, in an interview with BBC Urdu, said all of our team members except Pervez Khattak were inexperienced to run the provincial government and for about a year we could not understand what was going on.

We have learnt a lot in the past four years in the KP and this experience will be very handy for us once we come into power in the centre, Khan said while speaking to British media outlet over the PTI-led government’s performance.

He said his MPAs and bureaucracy had been opposing the local government system, which is a major hurdle that it has not been fully implemented in the province.

Though the system has been imposed legally in the province, it will take some time to be implemented practically, Khan said.

Terming the KP’s local government as the best in the country, the PTI chief said the Karachi mayor had wished to have the same system in the port city.

When asked why the LG powers had not been delegated practically to the elected representatives in the KP, Khan said we had been facing hardships in its implementation as this is a completely new and unique system in the country.