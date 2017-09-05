Tue September 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
September 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

KU rejects reports of checking students’ record

KU rejects reports of checking students’ record

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has rejected the news being circulated in the media regarding checking of students’ record.

A spokesman said on Tuesday the news regarding the scrutiny of students’ record were incorrect. However, he added that security of university students would ensured with the cooperation of sensitive agencies.

Various suggestions came under discussion with regard to securityof the students in the recent meeting of the top KU management. But, these would only be implemented after approval of the Academic Council, the spokesman maintained.

He denied any decision had been taken with reference to declaring submission of a ‘character certificate’ from police station as mandatory.

Earlier, there were media reports that Karachi University had decided to share details of all students with intelligence agencies and the varsity will approve in its next academic council session a proposal for students to obtain 'character certificates' from police stations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

NAB rejects recommendation of freezing Sharif family’s assets

NAB rejects recommendation of freezing Sharif family’s assets
Pakistan rejects BRICS declaration

Pakistan rejects BRICS declaration
Indus Highway to be improved under CPEC

Indus Highway to be improved under CPEC
Nation all set to celebrate 'Defence Day'

Nation all set to celebrate 'Defence Day'
Load More load more