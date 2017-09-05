KU rejects reports of checking students’ record

KARACHI: The University of Karachi has rejected the news being circulated in the media regarding checking of students’ record.

A spokesman said on Tuesday the news regarding the scrutiny of students’ record were incorrect. However, he added that security of university students would ensured with the cooperation of sensitive agencies.

Various suggestions came under discussion with regard to securityof the students in the recent meeting of the top KU management. But, these would only be implemented after approval of the Academic Council, the spokesman maintained.

He denied any decision had been taken with reference to declaring submission of a ‘character certificate’ from police station as mandatory.

Earlier, there were media reports that Karachi University had decided to share details of all students with intelligence agencies and the varsity will approve in its next academic council session a proposal for students to obtain 'character certificates' from police stations.