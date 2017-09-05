Pakistan rejects BRICS declaration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the declaration of BRICS summit and insisted that it has no terrorist safe havens.

“we reject BRICS declaration. There are no safe terrorist safe havens in Pakistan,” said Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir hours after Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa called for “end to violence in Afghanistan in a joint declration.

“We, in this regard, express concern over the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, (Islamic State)..., Al-Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad, TTP and Hizb-ut-Tehrir,” the declaration read, without alluding to Pakistan.

“Most of Haqqani Network terrorists are killed in Afghanistan, and most of the [terrorist] attacks in Pakistan are traced back to Afghanistan. This is the proof that Afghanistan is the safe haven of terrorists,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister spoke at a meeting of the Defence Standing Committee, ruling out possibility of any threat of foreign aggression.

He said Pakistan’s ground, aerial borders and maritime boundaries are being strictly protected.

Commenting on Donald Trump’s announcement of US policy toward South Asia, he said unnecessarily alarm bells were being set ringing after US president’s statement. “People should not be scared, and political leaders should also avoid giving emotional remarks.

He lamented that international community failed to acknowledge Pakistan’s anti-terrorism operations.

When asked to comment on crisis in Myanmar, he said “We are reviewing issue of Rohingya and will soon announce our policy”.